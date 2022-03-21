Covid-19 swabbing centre to move from Grandstand

The Covid-19 swabbing centre will be relocating later this month.

Manx Care can confirm that the testing/swabbing centre (currently at the Grandstand) will shortly move to The Crookall Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas (the old Finch Hill GP surgery). Testing/swabbing will commence in this location from Monday 21 March 2022.

From this date, all appointments will be at The Crookall Centre, not at the Grandstand.

Lateral flow testing continues to be the principal method of detecting Covid, with PCR testing continuing to play an integral role in the Isle of Man Government’s 'Living with Covid-19 – Moving to an endemic approach'. Please be reminded that continued wearing of face masks within Noble’s Hospital, Manannan Court and Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital is paramount.