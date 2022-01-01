As the cost of living rises and incomes are stretched the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) continue to help those in financial difficulty.

The OFT debt counselling service is available to all; offering free, confidential help and assistance in dealing with debt and related consumer issues.

Ruth Martin, Consumer Advisor and Debt Counsellor said:

Debt occurs for any number of reasons. We are not here to judge but only to help you take control of your finances and to see a way forward. The service can assist in creating realistic budgets and in communicating with creditors. All of our advisors are professionally trained and are very experienced in dealing with financial issues.

Chairman of the OFT, Mr John Wannenburgh MHK, said:

I know that the Service has helped a great many people see a way out of debt. Whilst it cannot take financial liabilities away, it has allowed many people to find solutions. I have been impressed with the professionalism of our officers and would urge anyone experiencing debt problems to give them a call.

Appointments are available at the OFT offices in St John's, alternatively Officers can visit in person to discuss your issues in more detail if you cannot travel.

To contact the Debt Counselling Service: