Financial Sanctions: Iran (Nuclear)

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 108 entries and removal of 3 entries under the Iran (Nuclear) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/461) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for the proliferation or development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Nuclear) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0477].

On 04 March 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entries have been removed and are no longer subject to an asset freeze:

Hossein SALAMI (Group ID: 11237)

Mohammad Reza NAQDI (Group ID: 11234)

SEPANIR OIL AND GAS ENERGY ENGINEERING COMPANY (Group ID: 11242)

108 entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze.

Full details can be found below:

Notice_- Iran Nuclear 04.03.22(1)

Notice_- Iran Nuclear_04.03.22 (2)

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Iran can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Nuclear) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.