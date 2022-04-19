Views sought on Anti-Bribery and Corruption Strategy

Views are being sought on how residents and businesses in the Isle of Man respond to threats posed by bribery and corruption.

A consultation has been launched today by the Cabinet Office aimed at gathering feedback on the draft Anti-Bribery and Corruption Strategy.

The document sets out a vision for the Island as a jurisdiction that protects people from bribery and corruption, and where the whole community understands its role in recognising and preventing the threats and harm caused by these offences.

The vision is expressed through three statements.

In the Isle of Man:

We all recognise and identify bribery and corruption when we see it We have clear, confidential and accessible reporting channels for suspicions of bribery and corruption We utilise a robust response to bribery and corruption that is coordinated and underpinned by best practice

Input was gathered from a wide range of sources while drafting the strategy, both in the public and private sector. This approach aimed to ensure the document reflects the Island’s current position in respect of awareness of, risk from and response to bribery and corruption, and how they can be improved, mitigated and strengthened, respectively.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘This consultation is essential to ensuring that the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Strategy delivers its aim of creating a coherent response to the threats posed by bribery and corruption throughout the Isle of Man. ‘This is an important topic for the Isle of Man both locally and internationally, and one that we know resonates throughout our community. I would therefore invite people to take the opportunity to contribute to the development of the strategy during the six-week consultation period.’

The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Strategy supports Our Island Plan’s commitment to ‘meet or exceed global standards and enhance our reputation as an internationally responsible and increasingly sustainable jurisdiction’ by demonstrating that ‘international standards are met and the Island is widely recognised as an economically responsible and reputable jurisdiction’.

The consultation and associated documents, which may be downloaded, can be found by visiting the Isle of Man Government’s online consultation hub.

For those unable to access the consultation hub, a paper version of the consultation can be requested by writing to Erica Humphries, Anti-Bribery and Corruption Project Manager, Cabinet Office, Government Office, Douglas, IM1 3PN, Isle of Man, or emailing erica.humphries2@gov.im

The process will run for six weeks and conclude on Tuesday 19 April 2022.