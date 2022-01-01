Island should be prepared to offer further assistance to those fleeing Ukraine

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has confirmed that the Council of Ministers has discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and has determined that the Isle of Man should play its part in providing humanitarian assistance to those escaping from the Russian invasion.
The Isle of Man Government is in discussion with local stakeholders and international organisations, as well as the UK Government, on how best the Isle of Man can play an active role in providing support.
The Chief Minister said:
'The situation in Ukraine is of grave concern to us all and there is clear evidence now of a growing humanitarian crisis. The Council of Ministers was unanimous in its view that we should be prepared to play our part in providing further support. There will now be a period of engagement with the UK Government and others as to how this is best achieved. The Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK will Chair a Ukraine Relief Committee to co-ordinate communications and assess the appropriate options for Council of Ministers consideration.'