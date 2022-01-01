Island aims to reduce 45% greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

Climate change regulations which set an interim greenhouse gas reduction target of 45% by 2035 will go before the March sitting of Tynwald for approval.

The interim target is a statutory requirement of the Climate Change Act 2021, which commits the Isle of Man to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 - the point where emissions from human activity are kept to the levels absorbed by the natural world.

A recent public consultation supported a high-ambition interim target for the Island, with 51% of respondents in favour of 45% or higher by 2030.

The need for the ambitious 45% target is reinforced by the recently published Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, which warns that the effects of global warming are ‘irreversible’ and that there is only a brief window of time for action.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘As an Island that is focusing on sustainability and protecting our environment as outlined in the Island Plan, we have a clear duty to play an active role in helping to cut global emissions, and as such, having ambitious climate change targets is critical to our success ‘However, as acknowledged in the recent consultation, reducing our emissions in electricity generation is a key component to achieve net zero. Council of Ministers believe setting our interim target for 2035 will allow us the time required to further consider our options and put in place the infrastructure to ensure secure and reliable electricity for residents.’

Subject to the approval of the interim target regulation, the Climate Change Plan 2022-2027 will be brought to Tynwald this July.

The Plan will lay out key areas of action, including energy transition, building heating systems, transport, land use and agriculture, to ensure that the Island is in a position to achieve a 45% emissions reduction by 2035, and net zero by 2050.

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board said: