Financial Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of 1 entry and amendments of 10 entries under the Democratic Republic of the Congo Regime.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/433) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies which are, or have been, involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a violation of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or obstructing or undermining respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0475].

On 03 March 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been removed on the consolidated list and is no longer subject to an asset freeze:

Jean-Claude Kazembe MUSONDA (Group ID: 13462)

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Gaston Hughes Ilunga KAMPETE (Group ID: 13439)

Gabriel Amisi KUMBA (Group ID: 13433)

Ferdinand Ilunga LUYOYO (Group ID: 13434)

Celestin KANYAMA (Group ID: 13435)

John NUMBI (Group ID: 13436)

Evariste BOSHAB (Group ID: 13459)

Alex Kande MUPOMPA (Group ID: 13461)

Emmanuel Ramazani SHADARI MULANDA (Group ID: 13466)

Kalev MUTONDO (Group ID: 13467)

Eric RUHORIMBERE (Group ID: 13465)

Full details can be found here.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.