Additional Winter Bonus payments being paid to vulnerable

An Additional Winter Bonus payment of up to £100 is in the process of being paid to people who receive income-related benefits and meet certain eligibility criteria.

Treasury Minister David Ashford MHK announced the measure during the Tynwald sitting on February 15 to further assist those in need with home heating costs.

The payment will automatically be made during March to all recipients of Income Support, Employed Person’s Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance who qualified for a Winter Bonus in January. It will also be paid to those who weren’t getting one of those benefits in January but who are now doing so and are responsible for housing costs or can be treated as such.

In addition, people who qualified for a Variable Rate Winter Bonus will automatically be paid an Additional Winter Bonus this month of the same amount as the Variable Rate Winter Bonus they received last time - £75, £50 or £25.

Minister Ashford said:

‘This additional payment is designed to support our community by targeting those who are in a vulnerable financial position and assisting with home-heating costs. Social Security officers are available to assist with any enquiries and will continue to monitor the situation on behalf of the Treasury.’

More information about the different winter bonuses is available at gov.im/socialsecurity

Anyone who is not able to access the website or needs more information should call Social Security on +44 1624 685685 or email socialsecurity@gov.im