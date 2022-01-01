£500,000 to be donated to Disasters Emergency Committee for Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

The Isle of Man Government is donating half a million pounds to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which launched its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal today.

The donated money will be given to DEC charities already operating in Ukraine and neighbouring countries who are providing immediate support for those escaping the conflict brought on by the Russian invasion.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘We are gravely concerned about the conflict in Ukraine and as a government stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Providing £500,000 from the people of the Isle of Man will help aid agencies to meet the immediate needs of those fleeing the conflict'.

The Minister added:

‘Our community is already showing great compassion and solidarity with the people of Ukraine which is commendable. We encourage people who wish to help to provide monetary donations to the DEC who work directly with organisations on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries. Donating money, rather than physical items and supplies, allows organisations to source relief items locally, ensuring quality and quick delivery to those who need them'.

Currently, Ukrainian nationals with immediate family links to the Island can apply for a free visa to come to the Island, and those with travel, family or visa related issues can contact our immigration team for support and guidance on ukraineguidance@gov.im.

When large-scale disasters hit countries without the capacity to respond such as the events in Eastern Europe, the DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently.

The One World Centre Isle of Man, the Island’s development education charity and current recipient of the Government’s International Development Education Awareness and Strategy grant, welcomed the news of the Government’s donation to the DEC’s appeal.

One World Centre Coordinator Wendy Shimmin said,

‘The DEC has a good track record of getting funds to charities and their partners in crisis situations so that aid and humanitarian care can be delivered where it is needed as quickly as possible. We are pleased to see the Isle of Man Government making this commitment.’

The One World Centre will also be organising a street collection for the DEC Ukraine Appeal which will take place this weekend (5/6 March) to enable the general public to make their own donations. Volunteers will be collecting in Douglas, Ramsey, Peel, Port Erin and Castletown. Please contact the One World Centre for more information.

Further information on how Manx residents can donate to the DEC humanitarian appeal is available.