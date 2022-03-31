Final Call for Domestic Event Fund Applications

The Domestic Event Fund has so far paid out over £275,000 supporting 56 event applications, and encouraged over 215,000 people to attend unique events taking place in towns and villages across the Island.

Since the Domestic Event Fund, an initiative supported by the Economic Recovery Group, was launched in 2020 it has supported a range of unique events across the Island, including; the Castletown Manx Extreme Sports Festival, the inaugural Pride Isle of Man event, Isle of Man Culture Fest 2021, Ramsey Rocks Weekend and the Dog’s Nollick pop-up in Peel.

There are four more weeks for businesses to apply to receive support through the Domestic Event Fund, which has been enhanced to now also include events taking place within hospitality venues.

The Domestic Event Fund can support up to 80% of the total costs associated with the development of local events. Cafés, restaurants, public houses, bars and nightclubs are all now eligible to apply for up to £1,500 of financial support for events they are organising in-venue taking place before 31 March 2022.

Financial assistance through the Domestic Event Fund can be used to support eligible costs such as equipment hire, marketing and advertising costs, and entertainment fees.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘The Domestic Event Fund has supported so many diverse events across all corners of the Island. ‘Following the enhancement of the Domestic Event Fund to include events within hospitality venues, there are a further 35 unique events planned across the Island until the end of March, comprising live music schedules, comedy nights, tribute acts, themed evenings and more. ‘I hope to see a number of additional businesses and event organisers come forward and take advantage of this targeted support over the next four weeks, to encourage further footfall to their premises during March.’

Ben Sowrey, Landlord at the Ginger Hall Hotel and Roxy's Bar & Club, commented on the enhancements to the Domestic Event Fund:

‘I am really looking forward to hosting a number of events with support from the Domestic Event Fund in both Roxy's Bar & Club and the Ginger Hall Hotel before the end of March. Local events play such an important role for hospitality businesses in boosting footfall and it’s great to be able to continue to support local musicians and the Island’s live music scene, especially through these generally quieter times.’

The Domestic Event Fund aims to stimulate domestic spending by driving footfall into the Island’s towns and villages and provide financial support and underwriting to reduce the risk associated with running these types of events for event organisers in the current climate.

For further information about the Domestic Event Fund and how businesses, local authorities, individuals and charities can apply.

Please note a separate application route has been developed for the extension of support for single venues within the hospitality sector.

Event organisers should make initial preparations before planning an event to promote healthy behaviours, environments, and operations that reduce the spread of COVID-19 in line with current Public Health guidance and advice. Information and resources in regards to planning a COVID-aware event.