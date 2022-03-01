Export Notice: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2022/03: licence suspensions and OGELs revised.

On 28 February 2022 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) has suspended all extant export licences for dual-use items to Russia. This includes licences with Russia as a final destination.

In addition the approval of new export licences for dual-use items to Russia has been suspended with immediate effect.

Following the above suspensions the ECJU has removed Russia as a permitted destination from open general export licences for further information please see Export Notice NTE 2022/03

For guidance on exporting or doing business in Russia, contact the Export Control Joint Unit