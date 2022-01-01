Manx Care Infant Feeding team accredited by UNICEF

Manx Care is pleased to announce that its Infant Feeding team (made up of a Health Visitor, Midwife, Registered Nurse and Nursery Nurse) has been accredited by UNICEF for the level of work it does to support new parents and their babies.

UNICEF’s Baby Friendly accreditation is based on a set of evidence-based standards for maternity, health visiting, neonatal and children’s centre services. Meeting these standards means that services help parents to feed their baby in ways which will support optimum health and development.

The Infant Feeding team is managed by the Service Lead for the 0-19 Public Health Nursing Service, and supports women both in hospital and in the community, from birth to the end of their breastfeeding journey (which can be in toddlerhood).

The role of the team is varied, and includes facilitation of Breastfeeding Buddies (a mums’ support/advice group), provision of individual support to women who are experiencing challenges with their feeding journey, as well as management of antenatal groups and parent education sessions.

Liz Cullinane, Matron for Women, Children and Families, commented: