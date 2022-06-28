Export Notice: India

This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2022/19: new open general export licences published.

On 28 June 2022 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) has published two new open general export licences (OGELs). The purpose of these OGELs is to permit the simplified export of a range of dual-use and military equipment to India. The OGELs each have their own terms and conditions that must be complied with.

For further information please see Export Notice NTE 2022/19

For guidance on exporting or doing business in India, contact the Export Control Joint Unit