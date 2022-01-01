The Treasury advises that the requirements for reporting international or Channel Islands journeys to or from the Isle of Man has been updated and replace previous guidance and forms. Further details can be found here.

The new General Aviation Report (GAR) guidance provides information about completing and submitting GARs and about the types of airport you can use when making flights.

GA pilots, operators and owners of aircraft making Common Travel Area and international journeys are required to report or provide notification of their expected journey to Isle of Man authorities. The information provided in a GAR is used by Custom Officers, Immigration and the Police to facilitate legitimate passage of persons and goods across the border and to prevent crime and terrorism. The latest format of the GAR form is available here.

Further details may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.