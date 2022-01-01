Cardiology patients to benefit from Manx Heart Foundation charitable donation

Cardiology patients undergoing diagnostic assessment on the Island will benefit from the generosity of a donation from the Manx Heart Foundation.

The Cardio-respiratory team at Noble’s Hospital has taken delivery of a new GE Vivid E95 Echo machine which will be used to obtain 4D ultrasound images in order to diagnose heart issues. The machine will primarily be used for paediatric patients, but will also be available for use by adult patients.

The Manx Heart Foundation continues to provide assistance to patients under the care of Noble’s Hospital by funding essential equipment to support them. Historic donations have seen the Cardio-respiratory Department, the Emergency Department, the Children’s Ward and even the Covid-19 wards benefitting from its generosity.

Chairman of the charity, John Bourbon, and Vice Chair, Karen Chiarello, recently visited the Cardio-respiratory Department to see the new equipment now that it is in service, and to hear more about the impact it is having on paediatric assessment and care from a small group including Consultant Cardiologist, Mark Hall, and Highly Specialised Clinical Physiologists, Steve Berrisford and Jenny Tonkinson-Hoare.

Clinical Director for Women’s, Children’s and Families Services, Dr. Pradip Thakker, commented:

'We are very appreciative of the Manx Heart Foundation who continue to show their support for the work we do here at Noble’s Hospital by supporting us in practical ways such as this. Their donation of a new GE Vivid E95 Echo machine will really make a difference for our younger patients, as this is such a widely-used piece of equipment for diagnosing complex congenital cardiac conditions. The charity really listens to what will make a difference to the treatment of our patients and then works to provide the funds to support this, for which we are really grateful.'

Close up of the GE Vivid E95 Echo machine: Steve Berrisford (Highly Specialised Clinical Physiologist) explaining to Karen Chiarello (Vice Chair, Manx Heart Foundation) and John Bourbon (Chair, Manx Hart Foundation) how beneficial the GE Vivid E95 Echo machine will be for paediatric patients at Noble's Hospital.