Vaccination bus launching soon

A Covid-19 vaccination bus will soon be roaming the Island.

A mobile vaccination service is being launched, with a vaccination bus (fondly named “Brian” by the vaccine team) appearing at various locations starting later this month. The aim is to offer vaccines at key locations, making it easier for people access their vaccine.

Anyone who is aged 12 or over can receive their vaccination in the bus, and it is never too late to get your first dose. Those under the age of 12 who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination should continue to book their appointments via 111.

Brian the Bus was repurposed from an old Patient Transfer bus, originally donated by Friends of Ramsey Cottage Hospital.

Covid-19 vaccinations are still available for those who are eligible (check your eligibility) – if you haven’t yet had you first, second or third dose, or are due to have your first booster or spring booster, please come along.

The first sessions will be held next week:

Where will we be parked? Manx Telecom HQ, Isle of Man Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan

When? Tuesday 28 June and Thursday 30 June 2022, 11am – 2pm

Who is it for? Anyone over 12 years

The whole schedule is below, and will be updated on our website going forward.

Date Time Venue Tuesday 28 June 11am-2pm Manx Telecom Car Park, Isle of Man Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM99 1HX Thursday 30 June 11am-2pm Manx Telecom Car Park, Isle of Man Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM99 1HX Monday 04 July 11am-2pm Laxey – Ham and Egg Terrace Coach Park Thursday 07 July 11am-1pm Crosby – Co-op car park, Crosby Meadows, IM4 2EE Friday 08 July 11am-2pm Port St Mary – Commissioners car park (opposite Town Hall). IM9 5DA

Walk-in vaccine clinics are also returning from 20 June at Chester Street hub, the Western Wellbeing Centre, Castletown Civic Centre and Ramsey Cottage Hospital – dates and times are available.

The aim of the vaccination bus is to reach people who have been unable to attend the other vaccination sites, with more locations and dates to be advertised soon.