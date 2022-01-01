People with financial difficulties urged to seek help early

People facing financial difficulties are urged to seek help early by using the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading’s (OFT) free, discrete and confidential debt advice service.

The service, which is run by professionally-trained and experienced debt counsellors, can be easily accessed by calling the Freephone number 08081624080 during office hours.

In a bid to help more people the OFT has also introduced a weekly drop-in clinic each Wednesday at the Wellbeing Centre in Peel, between 9.30 and 11.30am.

In conjunction with the Wellbeing Partnership further locations are being planned across the Island in the coming months and will be advertised in due course.

John Wannenburgh MHK, Chairman of the OFT, said:

‘The rise in the cost of living is affecting all of us in different ways and we want to make sure we can help as many people as possible to access our free, discrete and confidential support.

‘Over the years, our trained professionals have helped a great many people to see a way forward when before they could not.’

Louise Whyman, an OFT debt counsellor, said:

‘We think it is very important to open up the service to more people so they have access to our professionally-trained staff. Hopefully the Freephone number and drop-in sessions will encourage people use this helpful service’.

More information about the Debt Counselling Service can be found on the OFT website; emailing debt@gov.im; or calling the Freephone number 08081624080.