Mask-wearing re-introduced in Manx Care settings

Mask-wearing is being re-introduced in health and social care premises on the Island operated by Manx Care, following a spike in the community transmission of Covid-19.

After conducting its daily review earlier today, Manx Care is strengthening the protective measures it has in place across its health and social care premises in order to protect staffing levels and service delivery, as well as patients and residents. This comes after the relaxation of universal mask-wearing guidance across health and care settings last week following the implementation of UKHSA guidance.

This means all staff and visitors will need to wear a fluid-resistant facemask which will be provided at the entrance to health and social care premises. This applies to Noble’s Hospital, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Manannan Court, care homes, GP practices, outpatient and community clinics, dentists and opticians. This is also relevant for staff providing care in people’s own homes, the Ambulance Service and the Patient Transport service.

Paul Moore, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing and Governance, commented:

'The steps we have taken today will help to reduce and minimise staff absences due to Covid-19 during the current spike in community transmission, and protect patients and service users too. For the majority of people, COVID-19 remains a mild illness, and the risk of severe disease is very low in the general population. Manx Care will keep this guidance under review and is grateful for the continued cooperation from staff and members of the public.'

Some GP surgeries on the Island may be offering a phone or virtual appointment rather than a face-to-face appointment currently due to being short-staffed. People are being encouraged to accept this, as the appointment will be with a practitioner who’s qualified to provide advice or treatment for their condition.

If people can’t attend a booked appointment, they're being asked to please let their surgery know so that this can be re-allocated to someone else. For anyone who cannot get through quickly on the phone, alternative contact details for all of the surgeries on the Island can be found here. People will need to click through to their surgery’s website from here to find email addresses or online contact forms.

There are many other ways that for people to access healthcare advice and support on the Island. Manx Care’s helpful signposting guide highlights the full range of services available, and can be accessed here. Please choose wisely, and attend the service that is most appropriate for your needs.