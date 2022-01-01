Teachers and lecturers to receive pay deal next month

Teachers and lecturers in the Isle of Man will be paid more than those teaching in the London fringe when a new pay deal is implemented next month.

It comes after the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s (DESC) final offer for 2021/22 was accepted by the majority of teaching Unions involved in recent negotiations.

The deal will see teachers and lecturers paid 1% on top of the allowance received by teachers in places like Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Basildon.

Teachers' pay on the Island is linked to rates paid in England where a pay freeze is in place for the same year.

Julie Edge MHK, Minster for DESC, said:

‘This deal recognises and rewards our hardworking and dedicated teachers and lecturers, and will make Manx schools and UCM even more attractive to the profession. The Department recognises the need to address workload pressures and has committed to address this in a number of ways as part of this deal. ‘The DESC will continue to invest in our workforce and recognises the key role our staff play in young people’s future and the prosperity of the Island. The Isle of Man Government has committed to and has commenced the process for a full funding review of education, with the outcome due to be reported on later in the year.’

The DESC has made arrangements to pay teachers and lecturers based on the new pay scales from July, with arrears backdated to 1 September 2021 which will be paid in August.

As part of the deal, the Department has also committed to commence pay talks for 2022/23 and measures to relieve work pressures, such as recruiting cover supervisors.