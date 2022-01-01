New opening hours for 111

The Covid 111 service is changing its opening hours.

Please be aware that, from this week, the opening hours for 111 calls will be as follows:

Monday to Thursday – 9am to 5pm

Friday – 9am to 4.30pm

In addition, the 111 line will be open if the Chester Street vaccination hub is open; therefore if the vaccination hub is open for extended hours/Saturdays, the 111 line will also be available at these times.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the 111 team for their incredible hard work and commitment since the beginning of the pandemic. They not only provide essential information and guidance to members of the public who have had symptoms of Covid-19, but more recently have also acted as the main portal for the booking of Covid-19 vaccine appointments, and have supported the Covid Pass system since it was initiated. Thank you to everyone involved.