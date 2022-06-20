End of Spring Booster programme – Walk-in clinics available

Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 spring booster vaccine have until mid-July to receive their next dose if they have not already done so, and members of the public are encouraged to attend upcoming walk-in vaccine clinics for any doses of Covid-19 vaccine (first, second, third, and first booster/spring booster).

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended an Autumn booster programme, so to align with this, the Spring Booster programme is drawing to a close on 15 July to ensure the gap between the two doses is adhered to.

Those who have not yet received their spring boosters are encouraged to book an appointment or make use of upcoming walk-in clinics (details below).

Groups eligible for the spring booster are those:

Aged 75 and over

Aged 12 and over and are immunosuppressed

Residing in care homes for older people

Upcoming walk-in vaccine clinics are available for all doses of Covid-19 vaccine – not just the spring booster.

From Monday 20 June to Friday 08 July 2022, the Covid-19 vaccination team will be providing walk-in vaccine clinics across the Island for whose who are due any dose. If you are eligible but have not yet had your first, second or third dose, or your first booster or spring booster, please come forward.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Day Venue Time Age Group 20/06/2022 Monday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 21/06/2022 Tuesday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 23/06/2022 Thursday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 24/06/2022 Friday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 27/06/2022 Monday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 28/06/2022 Tuesday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 29/06/2022 Wednesday Peel Western Wellbeing Centre 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 30/06/2022 Thursday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 01/07/2022 Friday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 04/07/2022 Monday Chester Street 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 06/07/2022 Wednesday Peel Western Wellbeing Centre 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 07/07/2022 Thursday Castletown Civic Centre 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s 08/07/2022 Friday Ramsey Cottage Hospital 10:00 – 15:00 Over 18s

You can either walk in at the advertised dates or book through 111 – if you phone for a booked appointment, there are dates available in addition to the advertised walk-ins.

Those who have not yet had a dose but would like to use the walk-in clinics for their first one are asked to register online first.