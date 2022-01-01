Isle of Man teacher training programme launched

People will be able to train as secondary school teachers in the Isle of Man from September.

The International Qualified Teacher Status Programme will be delivered for the first time in local schools by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC), in partnership with Warwick University.

Five spaces will be available for budding teachers in the subjects of English, Maths and Science in a one year pilot scheme. The tuition fees for these placements will be fully covered by DESC.

Students will be placed in a secondary school to gain practical classroom experience and will be mentored by DESC staff, whilst engaging in digital sessions run by Warwick University tutors.

Those who complete the course will receive the International Qualified Teacher Status (IQTS) award, which is equivalent to the English Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).

The new approach will allow trainees to gain the skills, experience and knowledge needed to become a fully qualified Secondary teacher, without leaving the Isle of Man.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘This is an exciting development, which supports the delivery of the Island Plan by providing residents with the opportunity to train as teachers on the Isle of Man, supported by our own qualified DESC staff. ‘This programme is a great opportunity for residents to gain a nationally recognised teaching qualification and open up a new career. It will also help the DESC to develop teaching capacity on the Island.’

People can contact iQTSapplications@sch.im for more information and if successful, the DESC will look to continue and expand the training programme in 2023.

Any prospective candidates should already hold an honours degree in English, Mathematics or a Science subject as well as English Language and Mathematics GCSE at grade C or above (or equivalent).