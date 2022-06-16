Financial Sanctions: Myanmar

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Myanmar Sanctions Regime.

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/496) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in undermining democracy, the rule of law or good governance in Myanmar; the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar; the commission of, or the obstruction of an independent investigation into, a serious human rights violation or abuse in Myanmar; the commission of a violation of international humanitarian law in Myanmar; the obstruction of a humanitarian assistance activity in Myanmar; any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability or security of Myanmar. The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [S.I. 2021/529].

On 16 June 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

JSC GORIZONT (Group ID: 15399)

MYANMAR NEW ERA TRADING COMPANY LIMITED (Group ID: 15403)

SINS AVIA TRADING HOUSE LLC (Group ID: 15401)

SKY AVIATOR COMPANY LTD (Group ID: 15404)

SYNPEX SHWE COMPANY LTD (Group ID: 15402)

URAL AVIA LLC (Group ID: 15400)

Full details of the changes can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Myanmar and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.