Contingency bus timetable to begin on Friday

A contingency bus timetable will come into operation tomorrow, Friday 17 June 2022.

The revised schedule reduces some services in line with current staffing availability, whilst maintaining our Island’s key transport links.

This revised timetable will operate Monday - Saturday. The Sunday schedule will remain as per the current timetable.

Due to high levels of sickness, including COVID-19 and other issues, and ongoing recruitment challenges affected by the wider UK driver shortage, bus vannin have had to make the decision to reduce the frequency of some services in order to preserve a reliable network.

The contingency Bus Timetable is likely to run until the schools break up for summer holidays which will give bus vannin time to finalise additional recruitment and training, as well as see a return to work for some staff.

bus vannin will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any enhancements to the timetable as soon as they are able to deliver.

Contingency timetables are now available to view online or by calling +44 1624 662525 with printed booklets aimed to be available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, Ramsey or Port Erin bus station by the end of next week.

Customers also have the opportunity to track buses in real time using findmybus.im.

bus vannin regret any inconvenience these temporary alterations may cause to passengers, every effort is being made to ensure vital transport services continue to be provided for residents and visitors.

It is expected the timetable changes will allow bus vannin to deliver a robust service during these difficult times, with a return to full services as soon as possible.

For further information, contact Bus Vannin on +44 1624 662525 or email publictransport@gov.im.