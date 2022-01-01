Manx Care is having an amnesty on crutches!

There’s currently an international supply shortage on crutches and so we are trying to recycle as many pairs as we can so they can be refurbished and re-used by patients who need them. In addition, it’s difficult to justify trying to source and buy any more pairs when we know how many sets are out there in the community that are not being used on a daily basis.

Manx Care is making it as easy as possible for people to return their unused crutches, and has installed collection points in the following locations around the Island:

North – Ramsey District Cottage Hospital (Minor Injuries Unit)

– Ramsey District Cottage Hospital (Minor Injuries Unit) South – Equipment Hut at the rear of the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Thie Rosien, Port Erin

– Equipment Hut at the rear of the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Thie Rosien, Port Erin East – Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department (entrance), Douglas

– Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department (entrance), Douglas West – Western Wellbeing Centre, opposite the large Shoprite in Peel

Lee Derbyshire, Manx Care’s Lead Practitioner for MACU (Minor Ambulatory Care Unit), commented: