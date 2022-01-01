Director of Transport Services Ian Longworth to retire

The Director of Transport Services, Ian Longworth, has today announced his intention to retire as he has now reached the traditional retirement age.

He had planned to retire previously and had been working part time prior to Covid. He returned to work full time during Covid but with the TT behind us now is the right time for him to step down.

During his tenure bus passengers have significantly increased and have bounced back now to pre-Covid levels. Similarly in the same time frame the railway passengers have also increased and a lot of work gone on to catch up on the backlog of maintenance.

Emily Curphey, Interim CEO at the DoI, said: