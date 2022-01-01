Armed Forces Day, Isle of Man, is this Saturday, 18 June!

Armed Forces Day Isle of Man takes place this Saturday, 18th June, at the Villa Marina from 2pm onwards. The free, non-ticketed event is open to anyone who wants to come down. The whole afternoon and evening has been planned as a celebration for the Armed Forces Community, their family and friends, associated charities and everyone who supports them from across our Island.



Events include:

a family fun afternoon with food stalls, free children's activities, Forces charity stalls, and other activities in the Villa Marina Gardens from 2pm;





a parade of serving personnel, veterans, cadet forces, family members and supporting organisations setting off from Regent Street at 5pm (to march along Strand Street and Castle Street - do say "Hello" to us as we go by) and onto Douglas Promenade, where the parade will meet up with veterans in vintage cars and on motorcycles, to march past the Lieutenant Governor who will take the salute at 5:20pm;





a short address (speech by the Lieutenant Governor) to the reassembled parade inside the Villa Marina Gardens;





a free traditional afternoon tea served at 6pm in the Royal Hall and Colonnade Suite;





bars will also open at 6pm; and,





live music and entertainment in the Royal Hall from 7pm until late.

We encourage everyone to pop in at anytime during the event to support the Isle of Man's Armed Forces Community and enjoy the fun!



Our facebook page: Armed Forces Day, Isle of Man