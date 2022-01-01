Closure of Lloyds Pharmacy, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey

Ramsey’s Lloyds Pharmacy (St Pauls Square) has had to close for two weeks.

Due to staffing shortages mainly caused by sickness, it has been necessary to close the St Paul’s Square branch of Lloyds Pharmacy for at least two weeks. Members of the public are asked to be patient as remaining colleagues at the Parliament Street store process prescriptions on behalf of both branches.

Any patient with a prescription (or one that is owing) in St Pauls Square can collect it from the Parliament Street store. Any patient who normally has a prescription sent from their GP surgery to the St Paul’s Square store can collect it from Parliament Street.

Please be aware that the telephone line at Parliament Street is very busy, but if patients are worried or require a delivery, a central Customer Services Number can be called and they will facilitate this.

The Customer Services Number is 03456003565.

The management team of Lloyds Pharmacy are deeply apologetic for any inconvenience, but they currently do not have enough staff to safely open all Ramsey branches, and it is considered safer to operate two pharmacies on full staff than to run three on skeleton staff. Using Lloyds Pharmacy, Parliament Street as the main branch also protects the care home supply, supporting the more vulnerable members of our population.

Additional staff were brought in to assist on Sunday 05 June, and staffing levels are expected to increase in the coming week.

Members of the public are asked to understand that due to this closure, there may be greater wait times at the other two Ramsey locations (Shoprite and Parliament Square) – please be patient with staff who are doing their best to help you.