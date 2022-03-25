Additional Customs Duties: Russia & Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise guidance on imports from Russia and Belarus requiring additional customs duties and terms of exemption.

Trade Sanctions were amended in the United Kingdom in response to Russian actions in Ukraine. These measures automatically apply to the Isle of Man to ensure that sanctions against Russia in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

On 25 March 2022, the UK introduced a ban on exports to Russia and Belarus of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs including vodka - which now face additional 35 percent tariff, on top of current customs duties.

On 21 April 2022, the UK introduced further trade sanctions against Russia and Belarus – expanding the list of products facing import bans and increasing tariffs. This includes import bans on silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar.

The UK has since announced a third wave of trade sanctions against Russian and Belarusian goods. An additional package of import restrictions has now come into operation, raising tariffs by 35 percent on products such as chemicals, platinum, and palladium.

Check the current full list of Russian and Belarusian goods on which additional customs duties of 35 percent are in force:

Russian and Belarusian imports requiring additional duties: updated 1 June 2022

Depending on when additional customs duties were applied, you need to evidence that your goods finished export formalities and left Russia or Belarus before:

25 March 2022

1 June 2022

Appropriate evidence to qualify for this exemption may include but is not limited to:

a bill of lading or equivalent commercial documentation showing that goods have left Russia or Belarus

documentation showing that goods have entered other countries’ customs procedures or territories

Importers that use Russian imports are encouraged to source alternative supplies. As with all sanctions, these measures will be kept under review.

For guidance on exporting or doing business in Russia, contact the Export Control Joint Unit

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.