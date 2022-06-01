Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2022

Government House announces that Her Majesty The Queen has recognised three people in the Isle of Man in her 2022 Birthday Honours List, which is published on 1 June 2022.

Mrs Pamela Mavis Crowe MBE

Mrs Pamela Crowe has given generously to the Manx community for over 45 years, through charitable fundraising and activities. Her enthusiasm has re-ignited community interest and involvement in the Island’s past, attracting more visitors and raising large sums for local charities, as well as promoting the Island locally and abroad. Mrs Crowe joined Rushen Heritage Trust in 2014, undertaking research into women and family internees during World War 2 at the Rushen Internment Camp. She has promoted exhibitions, articles and raised funds for the development of the Rushen Heritage Centre. This has enabled refurbishment work, to create a unique exhibition space and tourist information centre, attracting over 4,000 visitors from across the globe. She continues to organise annual events, including the ‘Secret Gardens’, raising funds and encouraging repeat trade and visitors to the local villages. Mrs Crowe has been made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the Rushen Heritage Trust and fundraising in the community.

Mr Frank Horne MBE

Mr Frank (Frankie) Horne joined the National Lifeboat institution Fishing Safety Team in 2008, due to his extensive maritime knowledge and fishing experience. He was appointed the Island’s Fishing Safety Manager in 2012. Between 1990 and late 2019, as volunteer crew member and coxswain on Peel lifeboat, Mr Horne received multiple commendations for saving casualties and vessels. He instigated RNLI Swimsafe events across the Island and continues to volunteer with others to support this annual event. As well as delivering safety training to the commercial fishing industry across the British Isles, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, Mr Horne has greatly contributed to the reduction in fishing fatalities by drowning through the design, development and free distribution of a dedicated deck wear life jacket. Mr Horne is also a committee member of the Fishermen’s Mission on the Isle of Man. Mr Horne has been made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Safety at Sea.

Mr Paul Healey BEM

Mr Paul Healey is chair of established Manx charity, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, originally set up by the Lunt family in memory of their 25 year old son, Craig, a well- respected, popular and talented Manx Footballer who tragically died in April 2005, due to a previously undiagnosed heart defect. Mr Healey, a close friend of Craig, works tirelessly raising funds and working within the community for the Foundation, resulting in defibrillators being extensively and freely available across numerous organisations and public spaces throughout the Isle of Man. For approximately 15 years, Mr Healey and Craig’s mother Paula Lunt, have enabled 8,500 people through the Foundation, to be screened which has identified more than 600 people with heart defects. Mr Healey continues to fund raise through online auctions of sporting memorabilia as well as using social media to highlight the importance of heart screening and defibrillators. Together with other activities, Mr Healey has enabled in excess of £1 million to be raised for the Foundation.

Mr Healey has been awarded the BEM in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022, for services to the Island through Charity Fundraising.