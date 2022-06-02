Covid-19 Coronavirus

Community Pharmacy bank holiday schedule

The below schedule shows opening hours for your community pharmacies over the upcoming bank holidays and Sundays.

Please be reminded that those pharmacies located on the TT course may be more difficult to reach over the next couple of weeks and travel may be more difficult for those of you who live on the course, so please make sure you are prepared and collect any prescriptions in good time.

Thursday 2 June 2022

LocationAddressPhone numberOpening hours
Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10am to 4:30pm
Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm
Peel       Clear Pharmacy,  8 – 10 Atholl Place 842264 10pm to 1pm
Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812246 10am to 2pm
South Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin 832139 10pm to 1pm

Friday 3 June 2022       

LocationAddressPhone numberOpening hours
Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10am to 4:30pm
Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm
Peel       Clear Pharmacy,  8 – 10 Atholl Place 842264 10pm to 1pm
Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812246 10am to 2pm
South Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary 832128 10pm to 1pm

 

Sunday 5 June 2022

LocationAddressPhone numberOpening hours
Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 11am to 4:30pm
Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm
Peel Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street 843130 10pm to 1pm
Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Ramsey 812246 10am to 2pm

 

Friday 10 June 2022

LocationAddressPhone numberOpening hours
Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 9am to 5:30pm
Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm
Peel       Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street 843130 10pm to 1pm
Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812246 10am to 2pm
South Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin 832139 10pm to 1pm

 

Sunday 12 June 2022

LocationAddressPhone numberOpening hours
Peel Clear Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place 842264 10pm to 1pm
South Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary 832128 10pm to 1pm

