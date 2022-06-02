Community Pharmacy bank holiday schedule

The below schedule shows opening hours for your community pharmacies over the upcoming bank holidays and Sundays.

Please be reminded that those pharmacies located on the TT course may be more difficult to reach over the next couple of weeks and travel may be more difficult for those of you who live on the course, so please make sure you are prepared and collect any prescriptions in good time.

Thursday 2 June 2022

Location Address Phone number Opening hours Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10am to 4:30pm Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm Peel Clear Pharmacy, 8 – 10 Atholl Place 842264 10pm to 1pm Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812246 10am to 2pm South Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin 832139 10pm to 1pm

Friday 3 June 2022

Location Address Phone number Opening hours Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10am to 4:30pm Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm Peel Clear Pharmacy, 8 – 10 Atholl Place 842264 10pm to 1pm Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812246 10am to 2pm South Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary 832128 10pm to 1pm

Sunday 5 June 2022

Location Address Phone number Opening hours Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 11am to 4:30pm Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm Peel Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street 843130 10pm to 1pm Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Ramsey 812246 10am to 2pm

Friday 10 June 2022

Location Address Phone number Opening hours Douglas Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 9am to 5:30pm Douglas Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10am to 2pm Peel Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street 843130 10pm to 1pm Ramsey Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812246 10am to 2pm South Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin 832139 10pm to 1pm

Sunday 12 June 2022