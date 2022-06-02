Community Pharmacy bank holiday schedule

The below schedule shows opening hours for your community pharmacies over the upcoming bank holidays and Sundays.
Please be reminded that those pharmacies located on the TT course may be more difficult to reach over the next couple of weeks and travel may be more difficult for those of you who live on the course, so please make sure you are prepared and collect any prescriptions in good time.
Thursday 2 June 2022
|Location
|Address
|Phone number
|Opening hours
|Douglas
|Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street
|616120
|10am to 4:30pm
|Douglas
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road
|673268
|10am to 2pm
|Peel
|Clear Pharmacy, 8 – 10 Atholl Place
|842264
|10pm to 1pm
|Ramsey
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road
|812246
|10am to 2pm
|South
|Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
|832139
|10pm to 1pm
Friday 3 June 2022
|Location
|Address
|Phone number
|Opening hours
|Douglas
|Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street
|616120
|10am to 4:30pm
|Douglas
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road
|673268
|10am to 2pm
|Peel
|Clear Pharmacy, 8 – 10 Atholl Place
|842264
|10pm to 1pm
|Ramsey
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road
|812246
|10am to 2pm
|South
|Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
|832128
|10pm to 1pm
Sunday 5 June 2022
|Location
|Address
|Phone number
|Opening hours
|Douglas
|Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street
|616120
|11am to 4:30pm
|Douglas
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road
|673268
|10am to 2pm
|Peel
|Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
|843130
|10pm to 1pm
|Ramsey
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Ramsey
|812246
|10am to 2pm
Friday 10 June 2022
|Location
|Address
|Phone number
|Opening hours
|Douglas
|Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street
|616120
|9am to 5:30pm
|Douglas
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road
|673268
|10am to 2pm
|Peel
|Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
|843130
|10pm to 1pm
|Ramsey
|Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road
|812246
|10am to 2pm
|South
|Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
|832139
|10pm to 1pm
Sunday 12 June 2022
|Location
|Address
|Phone number
|Opening hours
|Peel
|Clear Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
|842264
|10pm to 1pm
|South
|Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
|832128
|10pm to 1pm