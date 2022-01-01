Primary course and Spring Covid-19 booster vaccines doses are still available

Manx Care is reminding members of the public that the Covid-19 primary course – and the booster vaccinations are still available to the relevant groups. Please check your eligibility.

Manx Care is also reminding those jetting off on holiday to check whether they need to be vaccinated or a have proof of a negative PCR.

Please check on Manx Care’s social media feeds for up to date schedules of where to receive these vaccinations.

The Covid-19 Autumn vaccine booster campaign delivery schedule will be announced as soon as possible once further directions has been provided by the JVCI. With a large percentage of the Island’s population being offered this vaccination the logistics of the campaign are being worked on.

These groups will also be offered the seasonal flu vaccine. Members of the public are being asked not to contact 111 at the moment to try to book either an autumn vaccination of a flu vaccination, and wait until further details are announced on this.

All Island residents aged 50 and over, along with individuals in further at-risk groups, will be among those offered a Covid-19 Autumn booster and a seasonal flu jab to ensure increased protection ahead of winter.

Both the autumn Covid booster and flu jab will strengthen the immunity of those more susceptible to respiratory viruses and aims to keep more people out of hospital, especially during the colder season when viruses are spread more easily and health services are strained.

The booster announcement follows advice from UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation and covers the cohorts listed below:

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 and over

Those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

Those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

Those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers.

This year the flu vaccination rollout will again be extended to all adults aged 50 and over, pre-school and primary school children and those in secondary school years 7-9, as well as those in clinical at-risk groups.

Full information on who is eligible for a vaccine and when to get one is available on the COVID website.