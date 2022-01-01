Visit Isle of Man host a series of Travel and Tourism industry drop-in sessions

Visit Isle of Man are hosting a series of drop-in sessions for members of the local Travel and Tourism industry.

The sessions, termed ‘Coffee and Cake’, are designed to be relaxed and informal and will provide an opportunity for the Travel and Tourism industry to network with fellow businesses and meet members of the newly appointed Visit Agency Board. Representatives from the Visit Isle of Man team will also be in attendance.

The sessions provide an opportunity for accommodation, activity and attraction providers and restaurateurs to discuss the new Visitor Economy Strategy to 2032: ‘Our Island, Our Future’ which received unanimous Tynwald approval in May and the Travel and Tourism market as the Agency looks to rebuild and grow in line with the strategic objectives.

This is also a platform to discuss any issues or opportunities that may be beneficial to Visit Isle of Man and the wider industry.

Ranald Caldwell, Non-Executive Chair of the Visit Agency, said:

‘The recent approval of the Visitor Economy Strategy to 2032: ‘Our Island, Our Future’ has shown confidence in, and commitment to, the Travel and Tourism industry from our political representatives. It is a great boost to our industry and starts what we hope will be a really exciting time for our partners, visitors and residents who will benefit greatly from the development plans. ‘It is an ambitious strategy, and one that can only be achieved through collaboration and consistent communication. The informal and open drop in sessions are the first opportunity for industry partners to come together following what we hope will be a busy summer season, and discuss our strategic direction for growing our Island’s Visitor Economy. We are keen to meet with our partners to see how we can support business growth and ensure we have a unified approach to achieving our objectives.’

In addition to the Visit Agency Board and team, representatives of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man will be available for industry to find out how they can become a Biosphere partner, as the Agency work towards contributing to a more sustainable Island.

There will be four sessions around the Island to make it as easy as possible for industry partners to find a suitable session.

Thursday 15 September: Woodbourne House, Douglas 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Wednesday 28 September: Sunset Lakes, Peel 2pm to 4pm

Wednesday 19 October: Port St Mary Pavilion 2pm to 4pm

Thursday 24 November: Ramsey Park Hotel 1:30pm to 3:30pm

The sessions are free to attend, but due to capacity restrictions and to assist with catering requirements, industry partners must pre-register. For venue and registration options please visit our dedicated webpage.