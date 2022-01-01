Give your feedback on changes to alcohol and events licences

A consultation will open tomorrow (27 July) to gather feedback from businesses, charities and individuals on draft changes to alcohol and public entertainment licences.

The proposed changes aim to reduce the administration required by moving away from a three yearly (triennial) application process, to a rolling licence with an annual fee.

This means that licence holders will automatically have their licence continue year-on-year if they continue to meet industry standards, and have not been subject to any enforcement action.

There are also proposals to include changes to the types of licence available, expanding to cover mobile or ‘pop up’ licences, and greater flexibility for events.

The proposed regulations are the first phase of the introduction of the Liquor Licensing and Public Entertainments Act 2021. The changes are designed to be gradual, with the Regulations including a transitional “grace period” for businesses and charities.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: ‘We really want to hear comments and suggestions on what we’ve drafted so far – we need feedback and real world scenarios to ensure that we’re getting this right. Once we’ve collected this information over the 6 week consultation period, we’ll make any final adaptations before bringing the regulations to Tynwald.’

‘We hope that we’ve put together initial changes that will make positive practical progress for the people who are subject to licensing, and make the process more efficient for users.’

The consultation will be open until the 4 September. Responses can be submitted though the online hub, via email to generalenquiries.dha@gov.im or paper responses can be sent to Summer Patrick, DHA Headquarters, Tromode Road, Douglas, IM2 5PA.

There will also be face-to-face consultation sessions for anyone with questions about the regulations or how they will work in practice, spaces for these can be booked online.