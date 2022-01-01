Improvements to managing your indirect tax affairs

The Customs and Excise team is improving the way individuals and businesses can administer their indirect taxes such as VAT, customs and excise duties, gambling duty and air passenger duty.

A new IT system is being introduced to deliver the changes, which will be incorporated into the Isle of Man Government’s Online Services facility later this year, under the Customs and Excise button.

Customers will be presented with improved online functionality to manage their affairs more effectively.

Implementation will begin in October 2022 and will involve VAT-registered traders only. All other indirect tax regimes will be part of a second phase, which is expected to commence in 2023.

What do VAT-registered customers and agents need to do?

All existing Isle of Man Government online services accounts will be migrated over to the new system, so no action needs to be taken at this time.

There will be some changes for VAT agents, and the Customs and Excise team will be in contact directly to support them through the changes.

How does it affect me?

The Online Services pages will look different to the existing layout for VAT-registered customers and there will be increased functionality to enable customers to review and update account information.

Customers will be able to:

update contact information

see outstanding balances

upload supporting documents

send messages or enquiries via Online Services.

What happens next?

The Customs and Excise team is preparing user guidance ahead of the roll-out of the new system and will release this in due course.

Updates will be posted on the Customs and Excise page of the Isle of Man Government website.

For further information, contact the team by emailing customs@gov.im or call +44 1624 648120.