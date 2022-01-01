Tim Crookall MHK steps down from Council of Ministers

Tim Crookall MHK has stepped down from the Council of Ministers and his role as Minister for Enterprise with immediate effect.

Mr Crookall commented:

'It is with a heavy heart that I have made the decision to step down from the Council of Ministers, and therefore my role as Minister for Enterprise. 'I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the Department of Infrastructure and then the Department for Enterprise. I am proud of the work we have done together in developing the Island Plan and more recently the Economic Strategy. Sadly however I have reached the conclusion that I cannot continue to play an effective part in this Council of Ministers team. 'I look forward to continuing to dedicate myself to representing my constituents.'

Mr Crookall was appointed Minister for Enterprise in June following a reshuffle of the Council of Ministers.

Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister, commented:

'I am very sad to see Tim leave the Council of Ministers. His depth and breadth of political experience has been invaluable and I have appreciated his candour and assistance in shaping both the Island Plan and the Economic Strategy. I thank him for his work in both the Infrastructure and Enterprise departments. I have assumed the role of Enterprise Minister for the time being.'