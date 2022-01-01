Sign up for online services and save time

More and more people are using Online Services for a range of reasons, including searching for jobs, paying rates and utility bills, and applying for licences.

One of the most popular ways to use Online Services is to submit a personal tax return.

Numbers have increased significantly in recent years, and it is now the preferred method for the majority of Isle of Man residents with more than 57 per cent submitting online ahead of the 2021 deadline.

The process is easy to navigate. Once you register, online tax forms are already populated with salary and state benefit details, removing the need to look up and provide the information manually.

As the countdown continues towards this year’s 6 October deadline, those who have not yet made the switch are being encouraged to sign up for the convenient, secure and environmentally-friendly service.

An animated instruction video has been produced this year to help people go through the process step-by-step. It’s available to view below and on the Isle of Man Government Youtube channel.

Visit services.gov.im to find out how to get registered for the wide range of benefits Online Services can bring. In addition to submitting and viewing a tax return online, these include:

Receiving instant confirmation of a tax return submission

Reviewing assessments and balance details easily and securely

Making secure online payments

Having income tax refunds paid directly into a bank account

The Income Tax Division continues to provide a professional service for those who do not have internet access or prefer to send in paper copies of their return forms.

Further help and guidance is available on the Government website or by contacting +44 1624 685400 or incometax@gov.im