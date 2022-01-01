Climate change: Plan sets crucial next steps in Island’s net zero journey

A detailed plan that demonstrates the Isle of Man’s commitment to tackle climate change has been published.

The Climate Change Plan 2022-2027 outlines the actions Government must take to cut emissions over the next five years, so the Island remains on track to be net zero by 2050.

The plan assigns a percentage emission reduction target to six policy areas, including energy, transport and agriculture that must be met.

Some of the major actions include:

The provision of carbon neutral electricity supply by 2030

Bringing forward building regulations to ensure 97% energy efficiency in new buildings

Seeking to bring forward a ban on fossil fuel heating systems in new builds to 2024

The installation of 20MW of local renewables by 2026

Future introduction of further support for homeowners and tenants to aid the transition

The setting of a new interim emissions reduction target of 35% by 2030.

The changes will enable emission reductions in many of the key areas and help people struggling with rising energy costs. It also outlines the active role Government will play with its own estate and fleet, and by encouraging greener choices such as active travel.

The plan also outlines efforts to protect and enhance the Island’s natural carbon stores and biodiversity to make the Island more resilient. This includes planting trees, restoring peatland and delivering an ambitious blue carbon project.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘We must do everything in our power to limit the effects of climate change and future-proof our economy, so our Island can thrive in a changing world. This plan will ensure we stay on track to reach our ultimate goal in 2050. ‘Achieving an orderly transition, which maximises the benefits of change and protects the vulnerable will require incredible tenacity, innovation and community spirit from the entire Island and I strongly believe we can do it by working together.’

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Change Board, said: