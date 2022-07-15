Export Notice: India

This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2022/21: open general export licence updated.

On 15 July 2022 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) has updated the open general export licence (OGEL) (military goods and technology: India). The purpose of this OGEL is to permit the export of certain military goods and technology to India. The conditions of use, in relation to exporting software or source code under this OGEL, have been updated.

For further information please see Export Notice NTE 2022/21.

For guidance on exporting or doing business in India, contact the Export Control Joint Unit.