Employment Services’ new training facility is equipping people for the world of work

The Employment Services team is improving how it is equipping people with up-to-date office skills and enabling them to find suitable roles.

The training section has recently set up a newly-refurbished base in the centre of Douglas, providing a friendly and relaxed environment for learning.

It has also been accredited by the British Computer Society to provide online testing to the internationally-recognised ICDL standard of digital literacy — this includes courses across Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, building up to Level 2, which is typically the competency level expected by employers.

The aim of the training section is to help those who are unemployed or in low-income occupations to upgrade their Microsoft Office skills in order to gain suitable employment in an office or administration environment. The team works alongside the employment advisors within Employment Services, which is part of Treasury’s Social Security Division

People using the free service can range from complete beginners to others who have some experience but would like to refresh and update their skillset.

The training itself is highly personalised and paced to suit individual needs from beginner up to Level 2. Students are able to gain a formal qualification by taking an exam, but this is optional.

A standalone Microsoft Outlook course is available, including Internet and Email with a particular focus on online safety, while an Office Practice course covers tasks often required within an office environment – this includes guidance on photocopying, scanning and laminating as well as the importance of effective telephone technique and good customer awareness.

After visiting the new training base at Nivison House on Prospect Hill, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The new facilities and testing capability are a fantastic development for our Employment Services team, and I would like to thank them for the effort they are putting into empowering people through the ability to find skilled jobs. ‘While the team’s focus is on developing the individual, their work will have an important effect more broadly on the Island’s economy by expanding the talent pool from which businesses can select staff.’

Susannah Howard-Snowden, IT Training Manager, said:

‘Developing people’s skills and allowing them to be in a position to apply for jobs which may have previously seemed out of reach is extremely satisfying. I encourage anyone who feels they may benefit from the range of services we offer to get in touch and have a chat. We’re here to help and can talk you through the various options before taking that important first step.’

Students require access to a PC or laptop with Microsoft Office 2010/2016, as self-study is an essential part of the learning process. Training is free but availability may be subject to demand.

To find out more, call an employment advisor on +44 1624 687014 or email jobcentre@gov.im

Picture: Employment Services IT Training Manager Susannah Howard-Snowden and Assistant IT Trainer Julie Chesterson