Island’s first asbestos legislation to help limit exposure

The first legal powers to limit people’s exposure to asbestos in their place of work will come into effect in the Isle of Man next month.

It comes after Tynwald voted to bring the Island in line with the UK and introduce the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012 and accompanying Code of Practice in June.

The Regulations mean contractors that plan to remove or work with hazardous asbestos products must obtain a Government licence before they start and notify them in advance to arrange a site inspection.

A ban on the supply of all building materials, which contain asbestos, will also be introduced from 1 August.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said:

‘This legislation will allow us to better monitor and manage the risks associated with asbestos in the working environment and ensure people are not knowingly exposed to the health risks if it is found.’

From 1 February 2023, the legislation will also see greater responsibility for people in control of non-domestic premises.

The change, which will not affect residential property owners, will require duty holders to identify and manage asbestos and inform workers in their building so it is not disturbed.

Historically asbestos was used in many building materials because it could increase strength without adding much weight and its insulating and fire-resistant properties.

However, if inhaled as dust, it can cause Lung Disease (Asbestosis), Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma (a cancer associated only with exposure to Asbestos).

Further guidance can be found on DEFA’s Health and Safety at Work webpage.