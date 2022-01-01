Face-to-face stop smoking clinics opened around the Island

Quit4You, the Island’s free stop smoking service, is re-opening of its face-to-face clinics for Island residents. The clinics will take place in several locations around the Island:

Mondays - Westmoreland Road Health Centre, Douglas

Thursdays - Western Wellbeing Centre, Derby Road, Peel

Fridays - Ramsey Cottage Hospital and Thie Rosien Clinic, Castletown Road, Port Erin

Each clinic will be by appointment only and will give Island residents the opportunity to meet with one of Quit4You’s Specialist Stop Smoking Advisors at the location of their choosing.

Since the start of 2022, Quit4You has already helped 63 people successfully quit smoking.

Interim Director of Public Health, Hugo Van Woerden commented:

‘Evidence proves that people who use a stop smoking service are three times more likely to succeed in becoming smoke free. Quit4You offers an individual support plan including nicotine replacement and support with coping mechanisms to give you the best chance of long-term success. The clinics will help to ensure the service is accessible to everyone on the Island, an important part of our vision to improve health and wellbeing in our community.’

Sean has been smoke free for nearly a year now. He puts his success down to the support of the Quit4You service:

‘I smoked since I was 14 years old. I had tried to give up in the past but my GP told me about Quit4You and as soon as I got in touch with them, I felt at ease. Susie was so knowledgeable and she took the time to get to know me and figure out what works for me. She was in constant contact and made sure that I knew I was not alone. I am so grateful and can’t recommend this service enough. My advice to anyone thinking of giving up smoking is just try it! With this kind of support on Island, you can’t lose.’

To book an appointment to meet with a specialist advisor at a clinic convenient to you, get in touch by calling +44 1624 642404, or emailing quit4you@gov.im.

There is no need for a referral from a health professional, you can contact Quit4You directly in complete confidence. Telephone appointments are also available. For more information including handy tips and a useful app, visit the Quit4You website.

