Don’t pay for ransomware attacks

The Isle of Man Government’s Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA) are urging organisations hit by ransomware attacks not to make payments to criminals.

The latest advice comes after a sustained increase in ransomware attacks on Island businesses, with 6 attacks reported in 2022 alone – Although OCSIA estimates the number is much higher.

The Council of Ministers has made it clear that Departments, Boards and Offices of the Isle of Man Government will not agree to ransom or demands made by terrorists or criminals, and would ask residents and businesses of the Island to take the same stance and seek advice if they are victims of an attack.

Paying a ransom does not guarantee a successful outcome and directly funds the activities of cyber-criminals, including terrorism and organised crime, whilst increasing the likelihood of further attacks.

Advice and guidance on preventing a ransomware attack can be found on the OCSIA website.

Any organisation hit by a ransomware attack should contact the Office of Cyber-Security & Information Assurance on +44 1624 685557 for confidential advice as a matter of urgency, as quick and decisive action is a priority in such circumstances.