Manx Care celebrates first International Paramedics Day

Manx Care is celebrating the first ever International Paramedics Day today (Friday 8 July 2022)!

The health and social care service provider is joining more than 40 paramedic associations, higher education institutions and affiliated organisations from around the world in recognising the care and dedication of Paramedics and all those who work in pre-hospital care.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Proud to be a Paramedic’, and Manx Care’s Paramedics and their team members have been telling us what makes them #proudtobeaparamedic across our social media platforms this week.

International Paramedics Day will be celebrated every year on 8 July, marking the anniversary of the birth of Dominique Jean Larrey, the French military doctor who became Napoleon Bonaparte’s chief surgeon of the Grande Armée and the man often referred to as the 'father of modern-day ambulance services.'

Mark Cox, General Manager said:

'Celebrating International Paramedics Day is a way to recognise the work our Ambulance service does in support of our Island community and of our visitors. They do incredible things everyday - they are life savers, in every sense of the word. Selfless and professional, they work long and hard to keep people safe and answer our calls for help. They are there when we need them most and I'm incredibly grateful to them for everything they do.'

Head of Ambulance Service, Will Bellamy, said: