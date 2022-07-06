Amnesty for ineligible COVID-19 financial support payments

Any individuals and businesses who have received financial support through the coronavirus schemes, which they were ineligible for, will have 20 working days to come forward to arrange repayment.

The period of amnesty is to allow businesses and self-employed individuals to review the claims they have made and ensure they were fully entitled to the funds.

Following this 20 day period a formal review of all claims, from any of the coronavirus support schemes, will take place.

The schemes that are being reviewed after the amnesty period:

Business Premises Support Scheme

Circuit Break Lockdown Schemes

Coronavirus Business Support Scheme – All variations

Coronavirus Recovery Scheme

December Disruption Scheme

Hospitality Transition Support Scheme

Salary Support Scheme

Strategic Capacity Scheme

Winter Disruption Scheme

Isle of Man Government is offering those who believe they may have mistakenly claimed support the opportunity to come forward and return funds without any further action being taken.

The amnesty period will begin on Wednesday 6 July 2022 and will end on Thursday 4 August 2022.

After the 20 working days has passed, any claimants who are found to have fraudulently claimed financial support may be subject to possible sanctions.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The Government understands and is sympathetic to the fact that throughout the Coronavirus pandemic many individuals and businesses experienced financial challenges, and were reliant on claiming support measures designed to relieve pressures during a time where working practices, and indeed our daily lives, were disrupted. ‘With the most severe period of the pandemic now behind us, we have the opportunity for reflection, and the offering of this amnesty period has been designed to provide those who claimed support through any of the financial support schemes which they now feel they were not entitled to receive at the time, the opportunity to come forward and return funds.’ ‘The Isle of Man Government will work with any individuals who come forward to ensure that repayment terms are affordable, including offering the opportunity to stagger repayments across a period of time.’

Individuals and businesses which believe a claim under any of the Coronavirus support measures was made in error is encouraged to contact the Coronavirus Review Team by email at csr@gov.im or telephone on +44 1624 685748.

If you suspect fraud has been committed by a person or company in relation to a COVID-19 support scheme it should be reported to the authorities – anonymously through crimestoppers, through the Isle of Man Constabulary or if you are acting on behalf of a regulated entity you should submit a suspicious activity report to the Financial Intelligence Unit.