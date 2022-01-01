CYBERISLE returns for 2022

Tickets are now available for CyberIsle, the Island’s annual cyber security conference, which is set to return in October.



Now in its fourth year, CyberIsle will be host to a programme of interactive and thought provoking presentations, panels and workshops for businesses, charities and individuals.



CyberIsle 2022 will take place on Wednesday 19 October at the Comis Golf Club, Santon. The event will run from 9.00am to 5:30pm with opportunities for networking and Continuing Professional Development throughout the day.

Over the course of the day the programme will help business leaders, individuals, community and charitable organisations to understand the vast and rapid landscape of cyber-security, and provide practical tools and insights to help respond to threats to remain AWARE, SECURE and RESILIENT.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said:

‘The world of cyber security is ever-evolving, and I hope that this event will help people, businesses and charities to feel a little more secure and provide them with the tools and understanding to protect themselves digitally and respond to any issues.’

Speakers and panel members will include cyber-security experts and professionals at all levels from across the public and private sectors.

There are a number of opportunities for businesses to participate in the event through sponsorship options and a trade stand presence during the day. Interested parties should visit the OCSIA website or contact CYBERISLE@gov.im for more information.

The event is free to attend, and people are asked to book spaces where possible. More information on the day’s speakers and the agenda will be released soon.