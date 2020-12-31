Financial Sanctions: Libya

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Libya Sanctions Regime.

The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/1665) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in Libya; the commission of a serious breach of international humanitarian law in Libya; activities undermining Libya’s transition to a democratic, peaceful and independent country or any other activity that threatens the peace, stability and security of Libya. The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Libya Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0584].

On 31 January 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in square brackets. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

1. QADHAFI, Saadi

DOB: (1) 27/05/1973 (2) 01/01/1975 POB: Tripoli, Libya Passport Details: (1) 014797 (2) 524521 (3) Libya number AA862825, issued on 19 May 2021, issued in Tripoli (expires 18 May 2029) Address: Libya (in custody). Position: Commander Special Forces Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): LIB0061 (UN Ref): LYi.015 (Further Identifying Information): Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). Listed on 17 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 (Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5525935 Listed on: 03/03/2011 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 31/01/2022 Group ID: 11648.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Libya can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Libya and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.