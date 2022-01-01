Charity receives £1.4m to help protect Syrian refugee children

UNICEF UK has been awarded £1.4 million from the Isle of Man’s International Development Fund to help create a safe environment for Syrian refugee children.

The charity will receive £1,411,431 which will be used to provide care services to 12,500 children, education to 1,200 parents and caregivers and efforts to raise awareness of child protection issues of Syrian refugees in Iraq.

This is the second of two charities selected to receive International Development Partnerships (IDP) funding in 2021 - Send a Cow was also awarded funding to help people affected by climate change issues in rural Africa.

UNICEF UK and Send a Cow were selected from more than 30 charities and organisations which applied for support in 2021.

The IDPs aim to create longer-term partnerships between the Isle of Man Government and a small number of respected international charities, to facilitate lasting and sustainable change.