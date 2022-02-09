Manx Care seeks the public’s views on shaping a ME/CFS and Long Covid service

A series of four public listening events will take place in February and March 2022 on the subjects of Myalgia Encephalomyelitis (ME)/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and Long Covid, with a view to creating ME/CFS and Long Covid services within Manx Care.

These upcoming sessions will serve as a basis for developing a shared understanding of what is required from such a service.

Health and Social Care Minister, Lawrie Hooper MHK has acknowledged the need to improve what is offered to individuals living with either of the long-term health conditions. He has also stated that that both conditions are similar but different which is why the listening events are being held separately and are valuable information-gathering opportunities for Manx Care.

Manx Care aims to create a space where it can learn from people who live with these conditions, understanding what has helped or hindered them in the past. These lived experiences will guide and shape the development of the service, helping Manx Care to consider what needs to be available across the community to help people live well with such conditions.

These events will be facilitated by an independent, impartial member of the Isle of Man Government Learning & Development (LEAD) Team, with Manx Care clinicians (who are already involved with treating people with ME, CFS or Long Covid) in attendance to listen and help on the day.

The two different workshops will be held Wednesday9 February 2022 between 4pm-6pm on the subject of Long Covid, with the second on ME/CFS between 1pm-3pm on Thursday 10 February. Both workshops will be held at the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino on Douglas Promenade. Step-free access to the venue is available at the rear of the hotel.

Those living with ME/CFS or Long Covid are encouraged to complete this questionnaire prior to the sessions taking place, to ensure the voices of those with experience of these conditions are heard. Manx Care is also welcoming individuals to present their experiences in writing if they prefer. As the workshops are during the day, any interested individuals can also email sarah.morton@gov.im to have their views/opinions listened to.

ME/CFS/Long Covid sufferers and their carers are also welcome to attend the Listening Events, either in person or via Zoom. They should register with sarah.morton@gov.im.

Further sessions in March will take place at the Comis Hotel on Tuesday 29 Marchbetween 1pm-3pm on Long Covid or Wednesday 30March between 4pm-6pm on ME/CFS. Again Manx Care are requesting ME/CFS/Long Covid sufferers and their carers to register their interest via Sarah Morton at sarah.morton@gov.im