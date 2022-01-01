Manx Care face mask policy continues

In line with Isle of Man Government’s policy changes to move to Level One of the COVID-19 Winter Framework in relation to Covid regulations, Manx Care is requesting that visitors to any of their health and social care settings please continue to wear medical grade IIR fluid-resistant face masks.

The measure remains in place in order to protect the most vulnerable individuals in their care and is in line with Manx Care’s current policy.

This includes Noble’s Hospital, Ramsey District Cottage Hospital, Primary Care Settings including GP surgeries, and all Care Homes and Day Services.

The Isle of Man Government announcement states that the Island will be moving to Level One of its Winter Framework from 00:01 tomorrow (Saturday 22 January), meaning that there will no longer be a legal requirement to wear face coverings on public transport and in health and social care settings. However to maintain patient and visitor safety, this does not indicate a change in Manx Care’s policy.

Fresh masks are provided free at every entrance, and are the best protection for patients, visitors, and those around them when worn correctly. They should be worn to fully cover both the nose and mouth.

Manx Care’s ‘Mask Up!’ poster campaign is helping members of the public understand which type of mask should be worn, how to wear them and how to dispose of them correctly. The posters are displayed across the Island’s health and social care settings, alongside promotion of this important message across Manx Care’s social media channels (@ManxCare on Facebook and Twitter).

Manx Care continues to ask all members of the public to voluntarily take a Lateral Flow Test (LFD) around 45 minutes to one hour before visiting one of its health and social care settings in order to detect individuals who may be infected with the Covid-19 virus, but who may be asymptomatic. The LFDs in use on the Island are able to detect the new Omicron variant.